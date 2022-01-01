Past and present league partners include:
© Copyright 2022 Triumph Books. All rights reserved.
A Tribute To The Hammer 1934-2021
By The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
SPORTS & RECREATION
128 Pages, 8.5 x 11
Formats: Trade Paper, EPUB, PDF, Mobipocket
Trade Paper, $16.95 (US $16.95) (CA $22.95)
ISBN 9781629379388
Rights: WOR
Triumph Books (Mar 2021)
eBook Editions AvailableWill it work on my eReader?
OverviewA celebration and remembrance of baseball's home run king "Hammerin'" Hank Aaron was unquestionably one of baseball's greatest icons, revered for his powerful bat, intense resolve, and steadfast generosity. The Braves legend's passing in 2021 was mourned across baseball, inspiring countless tributes to Aaron and his 23-year Hall of Fame career.Hank Aaron: A Tribute To The Hammer is a celebration of Aaron's incomparable presence in Atlanta, Milwaukee, and beyond, from his immediate impact as a 20-year-old with the Braves to breaking Babe Ruth's longstanding home run record in 1974 to the strength he embodied while facing insidious racism throughout his career and remaining an advocate for civil rights as long as he lived.Through memorable stories and historic photography from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, fans will join in commemorating Aaron's legacy, reliving an unparalleled career one striking moment at a time.
Author BiographyThe Atlanta Journal-Constitution traces its roots to 1868, the founding date of The Atlanta Constitution. The Atlanta Journal debuted in 1883. The papers have been under common ownership since 1950 and fully merged in 2001. The newspaper is owned by Cox Enterprises, a family-owned company that has been in Atlanta since 1939.