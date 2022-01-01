Overview

Celebrate David Ortiz's Hall of Fame enshrinement with this vibrant retrospective. With more than 500 career home runs, an infectious personality, and three World Series championships, David Ortiz has established his position as one of the greatest Major League Baseball players of this generation. But Ortiz' story did not start with postseason heroics and towering blasts into the Fenway Park bleachers. Ortiz struggled to find his power stroke in parts of six seasons with the Minnesota Twins, who released him after the 2002 season. Then, Boston Red Sox general manager Theo Epstein signed Ortiz in 2003 and the 27 year old soon became known as Big Papi, setting career highs in home runs, winning the franchise's first World Series championship in 86 years, and continuing his onslaught against American League pitching well into his late-30s. Following a 2015 season in which he hit 37 home runs at age 39, Ortiz announced that the 2016 season would be his last. Five years later, he became the only player elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame's 2022 class. Ortiz' unforgettable career is chronicled in this updated and expanded book from The Boston Globe. Big Papi: The Legend & Legacy of David Ortiz features 144 pages of award-winning reporting, vivid storytelling, dramatic photographs, and exclusive coverage of Ortiz as he prepares for his Hall of Fame induction ceremony.This one of a kind career retrospective is the perfect souvenir for any Red Sox fan.